Party leaders agree on removal of MP Ali Sabri Raheem

A proposal for the removal of Puttalam district MP Ali Sabri Raheem, who was recently arrested for the possession of undeclared gold and smart phones, was reportedly tabled at the party leader’s meeting yesterday (25 May).

The relevant proposal was initially presented by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M. A. Sumanthiran and was affirmed by Opposition MP Lakshman Kiriella, while representatives of the ruling party had also agreed to the proposal.

Accordingly, the party leaders agreed that the controversial MP Raheem should be asked to resign from his post by way of a proposal signed by all Members of Parliament.

Raheem was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones on 23 May.

Customs officials had impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold and 91 mobile phones from the possession of the Puttalam district MP, who was returning to the island from overseas.

He was later fined Rs. 7.5 million and released on payment of same while the undeclared gold and mobile phones were confiscated.