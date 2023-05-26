Party leaders agree on removal of MP Ali Sabri Raheem

Party leaders agree on removal of MP Ali Sabri Raheem

May 26, 2023   09:13 pm

A proposal for the removal of Puttalam district MP Ali Sabri Raheem, who was recently arrested for the possession of undeclared gold and smart phones, was reportedly tabled at the party leader’s meeting yesterday (25 May).

The relevant proposal was initially presented by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP M. A. Sumanthiran and was affirmed by Opposition MP Lakshman Kiriella, while representatives of the ruling party had also agreed to the proposal.

Accordingly, the party leaders agreed that the controversial MP Raheem should be asked to resign from his post by way of a proposal signed by all Members of Parliament.

Raheem was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones on 23 May.

Customs officials had impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold and 91 mobile phones from the possession of the Puttalam district MP, who was returning to the island from overseas.

He was later fined Rs. 7.5 million and released on payment of same while the undeclared gold and mobile phones were confiscated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President attends business roundtable on economic revival, seeks Japanese investment (English)

President attends business roundtable on economic revival, seeks Japanese investment (English)

President attends business roundtable on economic revival, seeks Japanese investment (English)

President Ranil discusses bilateral ties with Vietnams Deputy PM (English)

President Ranil discusses bilateral ties with Vietnams Deputy PM (English)

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.26

Manusath Derana collaborates with MG Medicals to provide for pregnant women

Manusath Derana collaborates with MG Medicals to provide for pregnant women

Port City Colombo enters into agreement with Singapore's One World Duty Free

Port City Colombo enters into agreement with Singapore's One World Duty Free

Officials of Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital call for complete system overhaul

Officials of Sri Jayawardenapura Hospital call for complete system overhaul

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.26