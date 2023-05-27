Met. Dept. issues advisory for increased temperatures in several areas

The heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to Caution level at some places in Northern, North-Central, North-western and Eastern provinces and Monaragala and Hambantota districts, the Meteorology Department says.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Meteorology Department for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

The effect of the heat index on the human body is mentioned in the above table and it is prepared on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services.

However, several spells of showers are expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, a few showers may occur in Central and North-Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces in the evening or at night.