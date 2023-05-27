Man dies in unfortunate firework accident

May 27, 2023   12:26 pm

The death of a 31-year-old was reported in the Thambuththegama area recently, after an untimely encounter with a firework.

The incident is believed to have happened in Tekkawatte, Thambuththegama, after a wedding, Police said.

Accordingly, a series of fireworks had been lit by the deceased following the ceremony, however, one firework had failed to light up. Curious to see what had caused the fault, the deceased had then approached the firework in question, and sustained severe head injuries when it exploded.

He passed away shortly after, while receiving treatment at the Thambuththegama Hospital, the Thambuththegama Police confirmed, adding that further investigations into the matter are underway.

