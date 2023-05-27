Six arrested for abducting two employees of a financial institution

The Special Task Force (STF) officers have apprehended a group of six individuals for abducting a man and a woman.

The two abductees, employed at a financial institution in Dematagoda, were rescued by the officers attached to the STF camp in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte, who swung into action after receiving a tip-off.

It was revealed that two employees in question had been kidnapped over the failure to pay back the money invested in the company by the girlfriend of one of the abductors.

The two employees, identified as residents of Wattala and Makola areas, had also filed a complaint with the Dematagoda Police regarding the threats they had received previously.

The arrestees, aged between 22 and 28 years, are reportedly residents of Colombo 09 and 10 areas.

The STF officers have impounded a three-wheeler and a motorcycle used by the perpetrators in the abduction.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by the Dematagoda Police.