Welikada Police OIC transferred over death of woman in custody

May 27, 2023   01:44 pm

The Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police has received a transfer in connection with the death of a woman in custody.

According to the police media division, the OIC was thus transferred to the Police Field Force Headquarters.

A 41-year-old woman named R. Rajakumari from Badulla, who was arrested on May 11, had died while in the custody of Welikada Police.

She was employed as a domestic worker at a well-known local producer’s residence.

The arrest was made by the Welikada Police based on a complaint made by the deceased’s employer, claiming that the woman in question had stolen gold jewellery at his residence.

The relatives raised suspicions about Rajakumari’s death, claiming she had been subjected to assault while in police custody.

Later, disciplinary action was taken against seven police personnel attached to the Welikada Police. A Sub-Inspector (SI), two Sergeants and a Constable had been interdicted while a Constable and two Women Constables were transferred.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an internal investigation into the incident.

