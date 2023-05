Veteran Sri Lankan diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala has passed away at the age of 85 while receiving treatment at the Kandy National Hospital.

Dhanapala served as the UN Under-Secretary-General for the Office for Disarmament Affairs from 1998 to 2003.

He was also a member of the Constitutional Council of Sri Lanka from 2018 and 2020 and the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States.