CID receives complaint seeking arrest of stand-up comedian over religious insults

May 27, 2023   08:24 pm

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (27 May) received a complaint pertaining to a woman who had allegedly insulted Buddhism, Christianity during a stand-up comedy show recently held at a leading school in Colombo.

The youth in question has been identified as Nathasha, Police said, adding that both she and the individual who had posted the relevant video online have publicly apologised for the statements made.

Despite their apology, however, several parties have severely criticised the insults made during Nathasha’s segment, adding that she had used ‘derogatory’ language.

Thus, a complaint was received by the CID today, calling for the arrest of Nathahsa, citing that she had insulted Buddhism.

This scenario comes against the rather controversial backdrop of Pastor Jerome’s recent statements during a sermon he had preached, which also insulted Buddhism, Christianity and Islam.

