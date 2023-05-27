UNESCO unveils new AI roadmap for classrooms

UNESCO unveils new AI roadmap for classrooms

May 27, 2023   11:33 pm

The UN convened the first-ever global meeting with education ministers from around the world to explore risks and rewards of using chatbots in classrooms, announcing on Friday a new roadmap to chart a safer digital path for all.

Less than 10 per cent of schools and universities follow formal guidance on using wildly popular artificial intelligence (AI) tools, like the chatbot software ChatGPT, according to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which hosted more than 40 ministers at an groundbreaking online meeting on Thursday.

The ministers exchanged policy approaches and plans while considering the agency’s new roadmap on education and generative AI, which can create data and content based on existing algorithms, but can also make alarming factual errors, just like humans.

“Generative AI opens new horizons and challenges for education, but we urgently need to take action to ensure that new AI technologies are integrated into education on our terms,” said Stefania Giannini, UNESCO’s Assistant Director-General for Education. “It is our duty to prioritize safety, inclusion, diversity, transparency and quality.”

Institutions are facing myriad challenges in crafting an immediate response to the sudden emergence of these powerful AI apps, according to a new UNESCO survey of more than 450 schools and universities.


Rapidly evolving landscape

At the same time, governments worldwide are in the process of shaping appropriate policy responses in a rapidly evolving education landscape, while further developing or refining national strategies on AI, data protection, and other regulatory frameworks, according to UNESCO.

However, they are proceeding with caution. Risks to using these tools can see students exposed to false or biased information, some ministers said at the global meeting.

The debate revealed other common concerns, including how to mitigate the chatbots’ inherent flaws of producing glaring errors. Ministers also addressed how best to integrate these tools into curricula, teaching methods, and exams, and adapting education systems to the disruptions which generative AI is quickly causing.

Many highlighted the vital role teachers play in this new era as learning facilitators.

But, teachers need guidance and training to meet these challenges, according to UNESCO.


Adding to existing frameworks

For its part, the agency will continue to steer the global dialogue with policy makers, partners, academia, and civil society, in line with its paper, AI and education: A guide for policy-makers and Recommendation on the Ethics of AI, as well as the Beijing Consensus on Artificial Intelligence and Education.

UNESCO is also developing policy guidelines on the use of generative AI in education and research, as well as frameworks of AI competencies for students and teachers for classrooms.

These new tools will be launched during Digital Learning Week, to be held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris on 4 to 7 September, the agency said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)

President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal (English)

President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal (English)

Veteran diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away (English)

Veteran diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away (English)

Court calls for DNA reports of Dinesh Schaffter's mother (English)

Court calls for DNA reports of Dinesh Schaffter's mother (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Complaints filed against stand-up comedian Nathasha for making religious insults

Complaints filed against stand-up comedian Nathasha for making religious insults

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.27