January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Welikada Police OIC transferred over death of woman in custody
- Foreign Ministry categorically rejects allegations against Consular Affairs Division
- Court calls for DNA reports of Dinesh Schaffters mother
- Veteran diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away
- Passenger detained in South Korea after opening plane door mid-air