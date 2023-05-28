Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya arrested at BIA

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who found herself in hot water over her remarks on religions which stirred much controversy in the country, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

She was taken into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while trying to fly out of the country, according to the police.

The CID on Saturday received a complaint pertaining to a woman who had allegedly insulted religions including Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show recently held at a leading school in Colombo.

The stand-up comedian in question, identified as Nathasha Edirisooriya and the individual who had posted the relevant video online later publicly apologised for the statements made.

Despite their apology, however, several parties severely criticised the insults made during Nathasha’s segment, adding that she had used ‘derogatory’ language.

Thus, a complaint had been filed with the CID, calling for the arrest of the youth, citing that she had insulted Buddhism.

This scenario comes against the rather controversial backdrop of Pastor Jerome’s recent statements during a sermon he had delivered, which was also accused of insulting Buddhism, Christianity and Islam.