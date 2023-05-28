Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

May 28, 2023   08:13 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, North-Western, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea area around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)

President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal (English)

President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal (English)

Veteran diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away (English)

Veteran diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away (English)

Court calls for DNA reports of Dinesh Schaffter's mother (English)

Court calls for DNA reports of Dinesh Schaffter's mother (English)

Complaints filed against stand-up comedian Nathasha for making religious insults

Complaints filed against stand-up comedian Nathasha for making religious insults

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.27

Four police teams probing shooting of deputy school principal in Ambalangoda

Four police teams probing shooting of deputy school principal in Ambalangoda