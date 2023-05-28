Several spells of showers expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, North-Western, Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces during the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea area around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.