Heat index advisory issued warning of increased temperatures

May 28, 2023   09:32 am

The Department of Meteorology has issued a heat index advisory effective for today (May 28), warning the public of increased temperatures.

Accordingly, the heat index – the temperature felt on the human body – is expected to rise to the ‘caution’ level at some places in the Northern, North-Central, North-western and Eastern provinces and in Monaragala and Hambantota Districts.

The heat index forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Meteorology Department for the following day, and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

The Meteorology Department has advised the members of the public to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible, limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.

