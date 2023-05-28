Six students grilled over fire at Asupini Ella Water Scheme

Six students grilled over fire at Asupini Ella Water Scheme

May 28, 2023   12:08 pm

Police say that 06 school students are being interrogated in relation to the incident where a stock of water pipes that had been brought for the Asupini Ella Water Scheme in Kegalle had caught fire.

The Asupini Ella Water Scheme was declared open by President Ranil Wickremesinghe last Sunday (May 21), and the water pipes had reportedly caught fire two days before the opening.

However, Aranayaka Police had initiated a special investigation after it was reported that the fire was possibly caused by an act of sabotage.

Accordingly, Aranayaka Police have started interrogations of 06 school students regarding the incident, according to police sources.

The group of students are reportedly studying in Grade 11 of a local school, and are expected to sit for the G.C.E Ordinary Level examination tomorrow (29), the police said.

Police also mentioned that the students will be arrested following interrogations, if they have been involved in the incident.

