Fuel quotas to be increased next week

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that the National Fuel Pass QR System allocated fuel quotas will be increased from Wednesday (May 31).

Taking to Twitter, Minister Wijesekara mentioned that registered taxi three-wheelers will receive 22 litres per week, and other three-wheelers will receive 14 litres per week.

Meanwhile, motorcycles will be allocated a fuel quota of 14 litres per week, while cars will receive a quota of 40 litres per week.

Accordingly, the increased new fuel quotas will be made available from midnight Tuesday (May 30), Minister Wijesekara added.