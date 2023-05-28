New act to be brought on religious freedom and distortion of facts  Minister

New act to be brought on religious freedom and distortion of facts  Minister

May 28, 2023   04:27 pm

Minister for Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka Vidura Wickremanayake states that a new act on religious freedom and distortion of facts will be brought in the near future.

The Minister further pointed out that the police have jointly initiated a special investigation on individuals who make statements that insult religions.

Also, Minister Wickremanayake emphasized that the arrest of Nathasha Edirisooriya, who had recently been arrested by the CID over insulting religions, was carried out with the direct intervention of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

“We have prepared a program together with the police to prevent such actions.”

“I saw somewhere that it was said that the Buddhasasana Ministry is sleeping.  No, the Buddhasasana Ministry is awake, around the clock. That is why measures were taken against them, as soon as such things were released on the internet.”

“Hopefully, in the future, a bill will be brought to the parliament on religious freedom and distortion of facts.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special dengue control programmes at O/L exam centres island-wide

Special dengue control programmes at O/L exam centres island-wide

Special dengue control programmes at O/L exam centres island-wide

CID arrests stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya for insulting religions

CID arrests stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya for insulting religions

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)

President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal (English)

President calls for high-tech scanners at BIA VIP terminal (English)

Veteran diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away (English)

Veteran diplomat Jayantha Dhanapala passes away (English)

Court calls for DNA reports of Dinesh Schaffter's mother (English)

Court calls for DNA reports of Dinesh Schaffter's mother (English)