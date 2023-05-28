New act to be brought on religious freedom and distortion of facts  Minister

Minister for Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka Vidura Wickremanayake states that a new act on religious freedom and distortion of facts will be brought in the near future.

The Minister further pointed out that the police have jointly initiated a special investigation on individuals who make statements that insult religions.

Also, Minister Wickremanayake emphasized that the arrest of Nathasha Edirisooriya, who had recently been arrested by the CID over insulting religions, was carried out with the direct intervention of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

“We have prepared a program together with the police to prevent such actions.”

“I saw somewhere that it was said that the Buddhasasana Ministry is sleeping. No, the Buddhasasana Ministry is awake, around the clock. That is why measures were taken against them, as soon as such things were released on the internet.”

“Hopefully, in the future, a bill will be brought to the parliament on religious freedom and distortion of facts.”