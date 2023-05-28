12,000 private buses to operate continuously during O/L exam period

12,000 private buses to operate continuously during O/L exam period

May 28, 2023   06:25 pm

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) says that a sufficient number of passenger transport buses will be operated without any hindrance in view of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination which will commence tomorrow (May 29).

President of the association, Gemunu Wijeratne requested the bus drivers to give priority to the students travelling in uniform to sit for the exams from tomorrow to June 08.

“Children will be able to reach their examination centres without any hindrance. Our buses will continue to operate from tomorrow until June 8”, he said.

Furthermore, Wijeratne requested the bus operators not to go on strikes owing to small issues and to contact him in any case, without going on emergency bus strikes during this period.

“Give priority to the children appearing for the exam. Don’t think about money. Arrange to take the children to examination centres whether they give money or not.”

Moreover, he also highlighted that 12,000 private buses will continuously be operated as usual to provide transport services during this period.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.28

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletin - 2023.05.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.28

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.28

Special dengue control programmes at O/L exam centres island-wide

Special dengue control programmes at O/L exam centres island-wide

CID arrests stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya for insulting religions

CID arrests stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya for insulting religions

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

First session of Sri Lanka-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission held in Riyadh (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)

Japan willing to help Sri Lanka's efforts to make economy more resilient (English)