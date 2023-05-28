12,000 private buses to operate continuously during O/L exam period

The Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) says that a sufficient number of passenger transport buses will be operated without any hindrance in view of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination which will commence tomorrow (May 29).

President of the association, Gemunu Wijeratne requested the bus drivers to give priority to the students travelling in uniform to sit for the exams from tomorrow to June 08.

“Children will be able to reach their examination centres without any hindrance. Our buses will continue to operate from tomorrow until June 8”, he said.

Furthermore, Wijeratne requested the bus operators not to go on strikes owing to small issues and to contact him in any case, without going on emergency bus strikes during this period.

“Give priority to the children appearing for the exam. Don’t think about money. Arrange to take the children to examination centres whether they give money or not.”

Moreover, he also highlighted that 12,000 private buses will continuously be operated as usual to provide transport services during this period.