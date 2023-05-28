Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya remanded

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over her recent controversial comments, has been ordered to be remanded in custody until June 07, after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

This order has been issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage this evening (May 28).

Nathasha Edirisooriya, who found herself in hot water over her remarks on religions which stirred much controversy in the country, was arrested at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning, while trying to fly out of the country.

The CID on Saturday (27) received a complaint pertaining to a woman who had allegedly insulted religions including Buddhism, and Christianity during a stand-up comedy show recently held at a leading school in Colombo.

The stand-up comedian in question, identified as Nathasha Edirisooriya and the individual who had posted the relevant video online later publicly apologised for the statements made.

Despite their apology, however, several parties severely criticised the insults made during Nathasha’s segment, adding that she had used ‘derogatory’ language.

Thus, a complaint had been filed with the CID, calling for the arrest of the youth, citing that she had insulted Buddhism.