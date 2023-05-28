Minister chairs meeting to finalise ambitious US$200 mn water sector reforms

A high-level meeting chaired by the Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development, Jeevan Thondaman was held recently between officials of the Ministry, the Water Board, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to finalise significant reforms in the water sector.

The objective of the meeting was reportedly to achieve a consensus on the ambitious three-year reform programme. The reform programme aims to address several underlying issues in the water sector in Sri Lanka, the ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development mentioned that this transformative initiative has received substantial support from the ADB, which is expected to commit US$200 million in budgetary support assistance to bolster the reform agenda.

Minister Jeevan Thondaman has facilitated the discussion, ensuring active participation and engagement from all stakeholders present. The meeting witnessed fruitful deliberations and a collaborative spirit that led to the finalisation of the agreed outcomes between the ADB and the Government of Sri Lanka, according to the ministry.

During the meeting, Minister Thondaman had provided clear directions and timelines for the completion of the reform agenda, which was instrumental in ensuring that the proposed reforms address the core challenges faced by the water sector, such as water scarcity, pollution, and inadequate access to clean drinking water.

The Minister’s emphasis on sustainable water management, equitable distribution, and resilience-building measures will significantly contribute to a water-secure future for all Sri Lankans, it added.

“The finalised reform programme sets a comprehensive framework for enhancing water governance, promoting sustainable water use, and strengthening the water sector’s capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change. The collective efforts of the Ministry, the Water Board, and the ADB aim to foster economic development, improve water accessibility, and ensure the long-term well-being of citizens.”

“The Ministry of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development is committed to implementing these reforms diligently and will closely monitor progress against the agreed timelines, the statement added, mentioning that regular updates will be provided to the public to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the implementation process.”