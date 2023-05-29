Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero arrested

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero has been arrested by police in Anuradhapura for allegedly making statements that could disrupt religious harmony, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was reportedly arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) last night in the Sravasthi area in Anuradhapura.

Ven. Saddharathana Thero has been arrested in connection with the investigations carried out on a complaint made by Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero regarding certain statements made harmful to religious harmony.

He is to be produced before the Fort Magistrates Court later today (May 29).