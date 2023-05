Gold prices have further edged lower in Sri Lanka on Monday (May 29), according to market sources.

Accordingly, the rate of a pound of “22 carat” gold at Hettiweediya gold market in Colombo has lowered down to Rs. 150,800

Meanwhile, the price of a pound of “24 carat” gold, which prevailed at Rs. 165,000 last Friday (May 26), has now dropped down to Rs. 163,000, according to the market.