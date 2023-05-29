Sri Lankans living abroad can renew or apply for new passport online from June 01

Sri Lankans living abroad will be able to apply for a new passport or can renew their passport with effect from June 01, 2023. This was stated at a meeting of the Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations.

It was revealed by the officials of the Immigration and Emigration Department who participated in the sectoral oversight committee on international relations, held recently under the chairmanship of its chairman, Namal Rajapaksa.

Officials further pointed out that Sri Lankans who live abroad can apply for passports online without visiting Sri Lankan embassies in their countries, the statement said.

The committee also discussed the implementation of e-passport and the chairman of the committee instructed the relevant officials to speed up this process.

There was also a discussion about various issues including the shortcomings found in visa application online in the committee. For the above purpose, the chairman of the committee instructed the officials to quickly prepare and implement a necessary mechanism for foreigners to obtain their visas without difficulty, and to take necessary steps to further improve the facilities of Sri Lanka’s international airports for both locals and foreigners.

The importance of attracting tourists from high-income generated countries like Europe to Sri Lanka was discussed at length and the chairman advised the officials to take the necessary steps for that without delay.

The members of the committee, Members of Parliament Niroshan Perera, S. M. M. Musharraf, Sagara Kariyawasam, Yadamini Gunawardena, (Dr.) Harini Amarasuriya, and attended the meeting while. Chandima Virakkodi attended with the permission of the Chairman of the Committee.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department of Immigration and Emigration, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority and Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited participated in this meeting.