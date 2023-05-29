Body found inside boarding room in Panadura

May 29, 2023   07:00 pm

Police have found the body of a male, who had died under suspicious circumstances, inside a room of a two-storey house in the Pahangama area of Wekada, Panadura this evening (May 29).

The deceased person was staying in the room on rental basis, while the owner of the house stayed on the ground floor of the house, the police said.

Panadura – South Police has searched the room in question based on a complaint that a foul smell was emanating from the room where the concerned person was staying.

The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of the Homagama area, according to police.

Panadura- South Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

