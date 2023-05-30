Sri Lanka and China to commence 12th round of diplomatic consultations

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Sun Weidong will lead a Foreign Ministry delegation to Sri Lanka from 29 May to 01 June 2023, to co-chair the 12th round of Diplomatic Consultations between the two countries with Secretary, Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane.

The discussions are expected to enable the two countries to assess the status of bilateral relations covering political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as thematic cooperation and people-to-people contacts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the visit, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China is scheduled to call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya.

The delegation will also engage with the members of the Sri Lanka – China Parliamentary Friendship Association and visit the Sri Lanka – China Friendship Village in Dewanagala.