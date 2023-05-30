Sri Lanka and China to commence 12th round of diplomatic consultations

Sri Lanka and China to commence 12th round of diplomatic consultations

May 30, 2023   12:12 am

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Sun Weidong will lead a Foreign Ministry delegation to Sri Lanka from 29 May to 01 June 2023, to co-chair the 12th round of Diplomatic Consultations between the two countries with Secretary, Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane.

The discussions are expected to enable the two countries to assess the status of bilateral relations covering political, economic and cultural cooperation, as well as thematic cooperation and people-to-people contacts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

During the visit, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China is scheduled to call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and the State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya. 

The delegation will also engage with the members of the Sri Lanka – China Parliamentary Friendship Association and visit the Sri Lanka – China Friendship Village in Dewanagala.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President emphasizes on prioritizing convenience of students when conducting exams (English)

President emphasizes on prioritizing convenience of students when conducting exams (English)

President emphasizes on prioritizing convenience of students when conducting exams (English)

Food Insecurity Improves In Sri Lanka But Prevails Within Specific Regions - FAO & WFP (English)

Food Insecurity Improves In Sri Lanka But Prevails Within Specific Regions - FAO & WFP (English)

Minister chairs meeting to finalise ambitious US$200 mn water sector reforms (English)

Minister chairs meeting to finalise ambitious US$200 mn water sector reforms (English)

ADB approves USD 350 million loan for Sri Lankas economic stabilization (English)

ADB approves USD 350 million loan for Sri Lankas economic stabilization (English)

Sri Lankans living abroad can renew or apply for new passport online from June 01 (English)

Sri Lankans living abroad can renew or apply for new passport online from June 01 (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero arrested and remanded over controversial comments

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero arrested and remanded over controversial comments

Mihintale Chief Prelate refuses Rs. 3 mn provision by govt. for state Poson festival

Mihintale Chief Prelate refuses Rs. 3 mn provision by govt. for state Poson festival