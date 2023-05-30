Showers expected in parts of the country

Showers expected in parts of the country

May 30, 2023   07:47 am

The Department of Meteorology forecasts showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district during the evening or night. 

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areasoff the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanthurai via Mannar and from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea area around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President emphasizes on prioritizing convenience of students when conducting exams (English)

President emphasizes on prioritizing convenience of students when conducting exams (English)

President emphasizes on prioritizing convenience of students when conducting exams (English)

Food Insecurity Improves In Sri Lanka But Prevails Within Specific Regions - FAO & WFP (English)

Food Insecurity Improves In Sri Lanka But Prevails Within Specific Regions - FAO & WFP (English)

Minister chairs meeting to finalise ambitious US$200 mn water sector reforms (English)

Minister chairs meeting to finalise ambitious US$200 mn water sector reforms (English)

ADB approves USD 350 million loan for Sri Lankas economic stabilization (English)

ADB approves USD 350 million loan for Sri Lankas economic stabilization (English)

Sri Lankans living abroad can renew or apply for new passport online from June 01 (English)

Sri Lankans living abroad can renew or apply for new passport online from June 01 (English)

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero arrested and remanded over controversial comments

Ven. Rajangane Saddharathana Thero arrested and remanded over controversial comments

Mihintale Chief Prelate refuses Rs. 3 mn provision by govt. for state Poson festival

Mihintale Chief Prelate refuses Rs. 3 mn provision by govt. for state Poson festival

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.29

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME ' - 2023.05.29