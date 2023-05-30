January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Chinese man detained with two passports has pending warrant in China, court told
- President emphasizes on prioritizing convenience of students when conducting exams
- Sri Lankans living abroad can renew or apply for new passport online from June 01
- Body found inside boarding room in Panadura
- Re-scrutinized results of Scholarship Exam released