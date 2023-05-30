Court sets date to deliver verdict of petition filed by SDIG Tennakoon

May 30, 2023   05:05 pm

The Court of Appeal has announced that the verdict of the writ petition filed by Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon, seeking an order against a private plaint, will be delivered on June 23, 2023.

The writ petition seeks an order for the dismissal of a private plaint filed against him before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The announcement has been issued by the bench of judges comprising of the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and A. Marikkar, following an extended hearing of the facts.

Appearing for the Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage, who has been named as a respondent of the relevant case, the Senior State Counsel requested the court to dismiss the petition at the outset.

There, the Senior State Counsel pointed out that the magistrate has issued all the orders including the foreign travel ban on the SDIG after considering the facts presented by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the Attorney General and the attorneys of the aggrieved party.

However, President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, who appeared on behalf of SDIG Tennakoon emphasized that it is possible to seek relief from the Court of Appeal in such a case.

Later, the judge bench had announced the verdict of the petition will be declared on June 23, Ada Derana reporter said.

