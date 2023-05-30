Auditor arrested with forged currency

An executive auditor has been arrested after he had attempted to purchase goods from a store in the Wellawa area with forged currency notes.

Accordingly, the suspect is believed to have been in possession of 16 counterfeit currency notes of the Rs. 1,000 denomination, which were seized by the Police during an investigation at his residence in Kumbukwewa, Sinharaja.

The arrest was carried out based on a complaint received by the Police, from a shop-owner, that the individual in question had attempted to purchased goods from him with forged notes.

Further investigations into the incident are underway by the Wellawa Police.