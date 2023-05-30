Auditor arrested with forged currency

Auditor arrested with forged currency

May 30, 2023   07:38 pm

An executive auditor has been arrested after he had attempted to purchase goods from a store in the Wellawa area with forged currency notes. 

Accordingly, the suspect is believed to have been in possession of 16 counterfeit currency notes of the Rs. 1,000 denomination, which were seized by the Police during an investigation at his residence in Kumbukwewa, Sinharaja. 

The arrest was carried out based on a complaint received by the Police, from a shop-owner, that the individual in question had attempted to purchased goods from him with forged notes. 

Further investigations into the incident are underway by the Wellawa Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.05.30

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.05.30

Authorities to take strict legal action against those who incite religious conflict

Authorities to take strict legal action against those who incite religious conflict

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.05.30

Man-made sluice destroys 12,000 acres of paddy fields

Man-made sluice destroys 12,000 acres of paddy fields

Registration of voters to commence on 10 June

Registration of voters to commence on 10 June

Officials using state vehicles must bear at least 50% of repair cost  Diana Gamage

Officials using state vehicles must bear at least 50% of repair cost  Diana Gamage

President Ranil meets with ministers and SLPP MPs to discuss govt's future

President Ranil meets with ministers and SLPP MPs to discuss govt's future