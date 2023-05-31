The brother of the former Mayor of Dambulla Municipal Council, who was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, has been remanded until June 06.

The suspect was produced before Dambulla Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (May 30).

The Children and Women’s Bureau had received a complaint alleging that the brother of a former Mayor of Dambulla Municipal Council had sexually abused a 12-year-old boy.

On the instructions of the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA), the officers of Dambulla Police had visited the accused’s residence and workplace on several occasions to take him into custody, however, he had been in hiding over the past few days.

However, the suspect was placed under arrest on Monday (May 29) when he surrendered to the police.

It is reported that the suspect is employed at the Dambulla Municipal Council.