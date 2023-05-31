Fairly heavy rainfall of about 75mm in four provinces today

May 31, 2023   07:00 am

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of the island in the evening or at night today (May 31), the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers may occur in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75 mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Eastern and Uva provinces.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. 

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

