Top official of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization to visit Sri Lanka

The Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), Dr. Robert Floyd is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today (May 31).

During his five-day official visit, Dr. Robert Floyd will pay courtesy calls on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry, Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed and meet with senior officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Defence Ministry and the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB).

Sri Lanka signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty on October 24, 1996 and a Facility Agreement with the CTBTO in June 2000 which led the way for the establishment of an auxiliary seismological station in Pallekale, Kandy, as part of the International Monitoring System (IMS) to verify compliance with the CTBT.

The key objective of the CTBT is to ban nuclear explosions by everyone, everywhere: above ground, underwater and underground.

The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation between Sri Lanka and the CTBTO.