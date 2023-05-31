Sri Lanka seeks South Indian Superstar Rajinikanths help to boost tourism

Sri Lanka seeks South Indian Superstar Rajinikanths help to boost tourism

May 31, 2023   08:24 am

The Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Dr. D. Venkateshwaran met with Padma Bhushan ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, a renowned actor from South India, at his residence on Monday (May 29).

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan envoy invited Mr. Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka as his presence can enhance cinema-induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism.

Dr. Venkateshwaran also personally invited him to explore the ‘Ramayana Trail’ that is exclusive to Sri Lanka, as well as other unique Buddhist sites in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to revive suspended Colombo LRT project (English)

Cabinet nod to revive suspended Colombo LRT project (English)

China will always stand for Sri Lanka's sovereignty and socioeconomic development  Vice Foreign Minister (English)

China will always stand for Sri Lanka's sovereignty and socioeconomic development  Vice Foreign Minister (English)

IMF's Deputy Managing Director to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (English)

IMF's Deputy Managing Director to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (English)

Lumpy Skin Disease cases in cattle rise; vaccines still unavailable in Sri Lanka

Lumpy Skin Disease cases in cattle rise; vaccines still unavailable in Sri Lanka

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME '- 2023.05.30

NEWS IN BRIEF ' PRIME TIME '- 2023.05.30

Large-scale sand mining racket in Maho busted after Ukussa's exposé

Large-scale sand mining racket in Maho busted after Ukussa's exposé