The Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, Dr. D. Venkateshwaran met with Padma Bhushan ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, a renowned actor from South India, at his residence on Monday (May 29).

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan envoy invited Mr. Rajinikanth to visit Sri Lanka as his presence can enhance cinema-induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism.

Dr. Venkateshwaran also personally invited him to explore the ‘Ramayana Trail’ that is exclusive to Sri Lanka, as well as other unique Buddhist sites in Sri Lanka.