Body found within Kalutara Bodhiya premises

The body of a retired principal has been found in the Kalutara Bodhiya temple premises this afternoon (May 31).

The deceased person, identified as a 72-year-old named Earl Mervin, is a resident of the Kalutara-North area and is a father of one, Kalutara-South Police said.

Information has been received that the deceased is a person who regularly visits the Kalutara Bodhiya premises, according to police.

Police mentioned that the body will be referred to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital following the investigations.