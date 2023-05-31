Body found within Kalutara Bodhiya premises
May 31, 2023 05:14 pm
The body of a retired principal has been found in the Kalutara Bodhiya temple premises this afternoon (May 31).
The deceased person, identified as a 72-year-old named Earl Mervin, is a resident of the Kalutara-North area and is a father of one, Kalutara-South Police said.
Information has been received that the deceased is a person who regularly visits the Kalutara Bodhiya premises, according to police.
Police mentioned that the body will be referred to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital following the investigations.