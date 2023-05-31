Govt refutes accusations over funding for Poson Programme

The Government has refuted recent allegations made pertaining to the lack of funding towards the Anuradhapura Poson Programme, stating that Rs. 28.8 million has already been granted for this purpose.

Accordingly, two Ministries and one Department have, thus far, contributed a sum of Rs. 28.8 million for the Anuradhapura Poson Programme this year, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

They further noted the allocation made by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs for the Poson Mihintale Perahera this year was the highest since 2019.