Govt refutes accusations over funding for Poson Programme

Govt refutes accusations over funding for Poson Programme

May 31, 2023   05:42 pm

The Government has refuted recent allegations made pertaining to the lack of funding towards the Anuradhapura Poson Programme, stating that Rs. 28.8 million has already been granted for this purpose.

Accordingly, two Ministries and one Department have, thus far, contributed a sum of Rs. 28.8 million for the Anuradhapura Poson Programme this year, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

They further noted the allocation made by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs for the Poson Mihintale Perahera this year was the highest since 2019.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

National Poson Week commences today in Sri Lanka

National Poson Week commences today in Sri Lanka

National Poson Week commences today in Sri Lanka

'Mere statements cannot resolve these matters'  Fr Cyril Gamini on recent religious controversies

'Mere statements cannot resolve these matters'  Fr Cyril Gamini on recent religious controversies

Advise for devotees visiting Anuradhapura for upcoming 'Poson' Poya

Advise for devotees visiting Anuradhapura for upcoming 'Poson' Poya

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet nod to revive suspended Colombo LRT project (English)

Cabinet nod to revive suspended Colombo LRT project (English)