Bruno Divakara, the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL-Vlogs’, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a short while ago.

He was arrested by the CID after being questioned for over eight hours regarding the recent controversial comments by stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who was also arrested recently, Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Mr. Divakara was likely brought in for questioning as the video of concern, that soon went viral across social media websites, was initially published on the ‘SL Vlog’ Youtube channel.

The comedienne was arrested by the CID on 28 May after she found herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting Buddhism, Christianity and Islam during her segment at a stand-up comedy show recent hosted at a leading school in Colombo.