Gazette issued bringing several state institutions under Finance Ministry

Gazette issued bringing several state institutions under Finance Ministry

May 31, 2023   09:26 pm

A gazette notification has been issued bringing several state-owned institutions including the Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company, Sri Lanka Cement Corporation, State Engineering Corporation, Sri Lanka Telecom and its subsidiaries and allied institutions under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies.

The gazette has been issued by President and Finance Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with the powers vested in him under paragraph (1) of Article 44 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, with effect from May 30, 2023.

Accordingly, the following state institutions have been brought under the purview Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies:

 

1. Sri Lanka Telecom and its Subsidiaries and Allied Institutions 

2. Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company (Pvt.) Limited 

3. North Sea Ltd. 

4. Sri Lanka Thriposha Co. Ltd. 

5. Galoya Plantation (Pvt.) Company 

6. National Salt Limited

7. Sri Lanka Cement Corporation 

8. Paranthan Chemicals Ltd

9. BCC (Pvt.) Limited 

10. State Engineering Corporation 

11. Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele Cinema Park 

12. Lanka General Trading Company Ltd.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

National Poson Week commences today in Sri Lanka

National Poson Week commences today in Sri Lanka

'Mere statements cannot resolve these matters'  Fr Cyril Gamini on recent religious controversies

'Mere statements cannot resolve these matters'  Fr Cyril Gamini on recent religious controversies

Advise for devotees visiting Anuradhapura for upcoming 'Poson' Poya

Advise for devotees visiting Anuradhapura for upcoming 'Poson' Poya

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Fuel quotas to be increased from midnight today (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)

Agreement signed to extend India's $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka (English)