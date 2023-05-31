Gazette issued bringing several state institutions under Finance Ministry

A gazette notification has been issued bringing several state-owned institutions including the Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company, Sri Lanka Cement Corporation, State Engineering Corporation, Sri Lanka Telecom and its subsidiaries and allied institutions under the purview of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilisation and National Policies.

The gazette has been issued by President and Finance Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe with the powers vested in him under paragraph (1) of Article 44 of the Constitution of Sri Lanka, with effect from May 30, 2023.

Accordingly, the following state institutions have been brought under the purview Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies:

1. Sri Lanka Telecom and its Subsidiaries and Allied Institutions

2. Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company (Pvt.) Limited

3. North Sea Ltd.

4. Sri Lanka Thriposha Co. Ltd.

5. Galoya Plantation (Pvt.) Company

6. National Salt Limited

7. Sri Lanka Cement Corporation

8. Paranthan Chemicals Ltd

9. BCC (Pvt.) Limited

10. State Engineering Corporation

11. Mahinda Rajapaksa National Tele Cinema Park

12. Lanka General Trading Company Ltd.