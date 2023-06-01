Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories
June 1, 2023 08:51 am
A gazette notification has been issued making it mandatory for professionals belonging to 14 categories whose monthly contributions to the EPF exceeds Rs. 20,000 to register themselves with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD).
Accordingly, doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, architects and professionals of 10 other categories are required to register themselves with the IRD with effect from today (June 01).