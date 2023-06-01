Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

June 1, 2023   11:28 am

A young man was brutally murdered in the Wekada area of Panadura last night (May 31).

The victim, who was first attacked with a sword in front of a garment factory, had run into the garment factory premises with injuries.

A CCTV camera installed at the garment factory shows how the sword-wielding perpetrator proceeded to attack the victim after following him into the factory premises.

However, the victim, who sustained several critical cut wounds to his head, died on the spot.

The deceased person has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of the Modarawila Apartment Complex.

Panadura-South Police mentioned that they have identified the suspect and further investigations are underway regarding the incident.

A long-drawn-out dispute between two groups in the area is suspected to have been the motive behind the murder.

