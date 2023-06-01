Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of six essential food items with effect from today (June 01).

Accordingly, the prices of wheat flour, big onions, red lentils, white sugar, chick peas and white Nadu rice have been slashed.

The revised prices are as follows:

Wheat Flour – Rs. 210 per 1kg (reduced by Rs. 15)

Big Onions - Rs.115 per 1kg (reduced by Rs. 14)

Lentils - Rs. 314 per 1kg (reduced by Rs. 11)

White Sugar - Rs. 229 per 1kg (reduced by Rs. 10)

Chick Peas - Rs. 545 per 1kg (reduced by Rs. 05)

White Nadu Rice - Rs. 175 per 1kg (reduced by Rs. 04)