Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items

Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of six essential food items

June 1, 2023   11:35 am

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of six essential food items with effect from today (June 01).

Accordingly, the prices of wheat flour, big onions, red lentils, white sugar, chick peas and white Nadu rice have been slashed.

The revised prices are as follows:

Wheat Flour – Rs. 210 per 1kg  (reduced by Rs. 15)
Big Onions - Rs.115 per 1kg  (reduced by Rs. 14)
Lentils - Rs. 314 per 1kg  (reduced by Rs. 11)
White Sugar - Rs. 229 per 1kg  (reduced by Rs. 10)
Chick Peas - Rs. 545 per 1kg  (reduced by Rs. 05)
White Nadu Rice - Rs. 175 per 1kg  (reduced by Rs. 04)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.31

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.05.31

President to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

President to deliver special statement tomorrow (English)

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May (English)

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 25.2% in May (English)

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Chinese Foreign Affairs Vice Minister reaffirms support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery (English)

Govt. focuses on digitization of data in agricultural sector (English)

Govt. focuses on digitization of data in agricultural sector (English)

Thailand ready to offer help, Thai PM tells Sri Lankan counterpart (English)

Thailand ready to offer help, Thai PM tells Sri Lankan counterpart (English)