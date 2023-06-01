SL VLOG owner Bruno Divakara remanded

June 1, 2023   11:47 am

Bruno Divakara, the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ who was arrested on Wednesday (May 31), has been remanded until June 07.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Divakara on Wednesday evening after grilling him for more than 08 hours regarding the recent controversial comments by stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya.

Divakara was brought in for questioning as the video of concern, which soon went viral across social media platforms, was initially published on the Youtube channel of ‘SL VLOG’. 

Edirisooriya was arrested by the CID on May 28 after she landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a stand-up comedy show recently hosted at a leading school in Colombo.

She was also ordered to be remanded in custody until June 07 after being produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court soon after her arrest.

