President reaffirms Sri Lankas dedication to peaceful utilization of nuclear energy

June 1, 2023   12:24 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has held a meeting with Dr. Robert Floyd, the Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization this morning (June 01), the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.
 
In the course of their discussion, President Wickremesinghe has reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s dedication to the peaceful utilization of nuclear energy, the PMD said.
 
Dr. Floyd arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (May 31) for a five-day official visit during which he is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry, Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed and meet with senior officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Defence Ministry and the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB).
 
Sri Lanka signed the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty on October 24, 1996, and a Facility Agreement with the CTBTO in June 2000 which led the way for the establishment of an auxiliary seismological station in Pallekale, Kandy, as part of the International Monitoring System (IMS) to verify compliance with the CTBT.
 
The key objective of the CTBT is to ban nuclear explosions by everyone, everywhere: above ground, underwater and underground.
 
The visit is expected to further strengthen cooperation between Sri Lanka and the CTBTO.
 

 

