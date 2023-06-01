CBSL governor hopes LCBs will reduce lending rates after policy rate cut

CBSL governor hopes LCBs will reduce lending rates after policy rate cut

June 1, 2023   03:18 pm

The licensed commercial banks (LCBs) are expected to bring down the lending rates for businesses now that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has relaxed its monetary policy stance, CBSL Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says.

Addressing the special media briefing held in Colombo to announce the CBSL’s Monetary Policy Review today (June 01), Dr. Weerasinghe said the inflation is now coming towards the target range much earlier than expected, with the support of currency appreciation, the adjustment in the fuel and petroleum prices and global prices.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara