CBSL governor hopes LCBs will reduce lending rates after policy rate cut

The licensed commercial banks (LCBs) are expected to bring down the lending rates for businesses now that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has relaxed its monetary policy stance, CBSL Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe says.

Addressing the special media briefing held in Colombo to announce the CBSL’s Monetary Policy Review today (June 01), Dr. Weerasinghe said the inflation is now coming towards the target range much earlier than expected, with the support of currency appreciation, the adjustment in the fuel and petroleum prices and global prices.