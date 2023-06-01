Bus fares to be revised in line with fuel prices?

June 1, 2023   04:00 pm

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association (LPBOA) Gemunu Wijeratne says that they expect to revise the bus fares during the review of bus fares in the month of July.

He points out that although the price of diesel was not revised this time, the fare revision will be carried out in comparison to the fuel price reduction which took place during the last month’s fuel price revision.

Joining a press briefing held in Colombo today (June 01), Wijeratne reminded that the price of diesel was reduced by Rs. 15 last month, adding that they will force the government to provide its benefit to the general public during the review of bus fares which will be carried out on July 01.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the bus fares will accordingly be revised on July 01, following a proper calculation of the prices of the goods, spare parts and other things.

