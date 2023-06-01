Public urged not to panic; Minister assures no fuel shortage

Public urged not to panic; Minister assures no fuel shortage

June 1, 2023   04:15 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera today requested the public not to panic over any fuel shortages as the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) and Lanka IOC have adequate stocks of fuel. 

In a tweet, he noted that any prevailing shortages are due to the non-placement of orders by respective fuel station owners anticipating a fuel price reduction. 

The minister emphasized that dealers have been required to maintain a minimum stock of 50% and that he has instructed the CPC to review and suspend the license of fuel stations that had not maintained minimum stocks.

Fuel stock details as at 2023/06/01 for all CPSTL/CPC plants:

Diesel - 122,769 MT
Super Diesel - 5,739 MT
92 Octane Petrol - 56,797 MT
95 Octane Petrol - 2,318 MT
JET A1 - 42,625 MT

 

 

