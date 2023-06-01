Ice worth Rs. 3 million seized in Kalpitiya; seven under arrest
June 1, 2023 05:21 pm
Seven individuals have been arrested along a stock of crystal methamphetamine – commonly known as ‘Ice’ – which was intended to be sold for Rs. 3 million.
The narcotics consignment was taken into custody in the area of Kalpitiya.
Among the arrestees is a 38-year-old Indian national, identified as a resident of Tamil Nadu.
Meanwhile, the ringleader of this drug dealing group was apprehended by a special police team in the area of Mannar.