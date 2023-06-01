Prices of several commodities expected to drop with Rupees appreciation - Trade Minister

Prices of several commodities expected to drop with Rupees appreciation - Trade Minister

June 1, 2023   05:26 pm

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando says that measures will be taken to reduce the prices of several commodities, in comparison with the appreciation of the Sri Lankan Rupee.

Speaking at a press briefing today (June 01), Minister Fernando emphasized that the general public should receive the benefit of the lowering inflation.

“If there was a system to decrease the commodity prices as fast as it increases, we wouldn’t have to struggle with this matter,” he said.

However, the minister stated that a decision will be arrived at, in order to reduce the prices of fertilizer or to halt the increase of the relevant prices.

“We are also working to provide a solution regarding the increase in the price of chicken in the next few days,” he said, adding that “a discussion will be carried out with the companies such as iron, tile, aluminium and wire regarding a price revision”.

Furthermore, the minister claimed that necessary steps are being taken to revive the country’s construction sector, mentioning that the retail price of a cement bag is expected to decrease by around Rs. 300.

“We can only regulate [the market].  If we exert undue influence, we will receive some unnecessary results. Therefore, we must be careful in market affairs”, he added.

“The President has brought 11- 12 institutions under the Ministry of Finance.  There are few businesses that we need to exit, in order to provide more benefits to the people of the country.” 

“They are needed to be privatized or go to a mixed development program. The President will prepare a program that suits each institution,” Fernando said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara