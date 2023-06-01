An interlocutory application has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to dismiss the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando without taking it up for hearing.

Pastor Jerome Fernando had filed the relevant FR petition requesting an order to be issued preventing his arrest.

Accordingly, the interlocutory application was filed by a group including Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero, against Jerome Fernando’s fundamental rights petition.

The petitioning party claims that Pastor Fernando, who has also been charged over several controversial statements against several religions including Buddhism, had recently filed a petition seeking an order to be issued preventing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting him.

The petitioners allege that the defendant has filed this petition in a backdrop where the Attorney General has pledged before the Supreme Court that an investigation would be carried out into the matter.