Interlocutory application filed against Pastor Jeromes petition

Interlocutory application filed against Pastor Jeromes petition

June 1, 2023   05:34 pm

An interlocutory application has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to dismiss the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by Pastor Jerome Fernando without taking it up for hearing.

Pastor Jerome Fernando had filed the relevant FR petition requesting an order to be issued preventing his arrest.

Accordingly, the interlocutory application was filed by a group including Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero, against Jerome Fernando’s fundamental rights petition.

The petitioning party claims that Pastor Fernando, who has also been charged over several controversial statements against several religions including Buddhism, had recently filed a petition seeking an order to be issued preventing the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting him. 

The petitioners allege that the defendant has filed this petition in a backdrop where the Attorney General has pledged before the Supreme Court that an investigation would be carried out into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara

CID arrests SL Vlogs Bruno Divakara