Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko sentenced to two years for corrupting youth

Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko sentenced to two years for corrupting youth

June 1, 2023   07:11 pm

A court in Senegal on Thursday sentenced opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, to two years in prison on charges of “corrupting youth” but acquitted him of rape and issuing death threats.

It also sentenced Sonko‘s co-accused, Ndeye Khady Ndiaye, the owner of the beauty salon where Sonko was accused of repeatedly abusing an employee, to two years’ imprisonment.

The two-year-old case has deeply divided the West African state and triggered violent protests that have battered its image for stability.

Much attention has focused on whether Sonko, if convicted, would be technically barred from contesting next year’s vote.

If Sonko had been convicted in absentia of a crime such as rape, he would have been stripped of his electoral rights.

“Corrupting youth” – debauching or encouraging the debauchery of a person under the age of 21 – is a lesser offence than rape, a lawyer present at the hearing, Ousmane Thiam, told AFP.

Even so, his conviction also appears to threaten his eligibility, according to Senegal‘s electoral code.

Source - AFP

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.01

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.01

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

Special gazette issued for professionals belonging to 14 categories

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.01

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

Confectionery unfit for consumption impounded from shops in Pettah

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

CCTV: Youth killed in brutal sword attack in Panadura

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Bruno Divakara remanded over Nathasha Edirisooriya controversial remarks

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares

Fuel prices revised; taxi three-wheeler drivers unwilling to reduce fares