Sri Lanka’s economy is gradually recovering from the crisis thanks to the correct policies including the collective efforts of the people, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, delivering a special televised speech on the government’s efforts over the past nine months to revive Sri Lanka’s economy.

“How should we proceed? What practices should we follow for that?”, he questioned, before going on to outline the government’s efforts to revive the economy and the future road map for economic reform.

“We must take these steps now, in order to build a better future,” Wickremesinghe emphasized.

“The decisions we make may be difficult and painful. They may not be popular. But we will be able to lift our country up again only if we proceed according to the right policies on this difficult path,” he stressed.

Stating that the country’s weakened economy is returning towards stability, Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka is now ready to embark on a journey of growth and prosperity.

Slamming certain groups spreading misinformation about the government’s reform agenda, the president said it is important to stay committed to economic reforms. He vowed not to allow anyone to drag the country back to the state it was in a year ago.

Outlining the government’s efforts to revive the country’s economy, he noted that these economic reforms would lead to decreased cost of living, improved standards of living, relief for the poor, and a culture of transparency.

He went on to applaud the resilience of all Sri Lankans who navigated through challenging times, driven by their love for the country and stated that by persisting a little longer on this trajectory, an economically stable future could be achieved devoid of hardships.