Special notice for motorists passing through Kohuwala Junction

Sri Lanka Police have advised motorists to use alternative routes due to the ongoing construction of the Kohuwala Flyover.

In a media release, the police said vehicular movement near the Kohuwala Junction will be restricted until July 31.

The decision was taken after the Road Development Authority (RDA) has informed that the construction work of the flyover, which was supposed to have ended on July 31, is extended until July 31.

Hence, motorists are urged to use alternative routes to minimize the traffic congestion near the Kohuwala Junction.