Fairly heavy rains above 50 mm expected in three districts

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern Provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

A few showers will occur in the North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

The members of the public are advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Matara and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly over sea area around the island and speed will be 20-30 kmph.

Wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar and from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

Wind speed is likely to increase up to 40-45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.